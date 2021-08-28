Nominate a survivor or hero

Allison Haley and the Napa County District Attorney’s Office is holding a “Celebrating Survivors, Honoring Heroes” breakfast event on Oct 28.

We are excited to jump-start this new annual tradition showing crime survivors that we won’t forget, and to honor everyday heroes for their bravery and willingness to get involved, make a difference and have an impact in everyday life. It will also serve to educate the community about what we do at the District Attorney’s Office, and why we do it.

There are so many wonderful stories to tell and people to celebrate, and we need your help to make sure we don’t miss any of them. So, we are reaching out in hopes that you can share with us instances where a victim of crime should be acknowledged as a survivor.

Or maybe you know an everyday hero who intervened to stop a crime, a quick-thinking 911 caller, or a neighbor who went above and beyond to help their community during Napa’s horrible fires.

If you do, please send a brief description of the situation along with the first and last name of the hero to me at yuen.chiang@countyofnapa.org.