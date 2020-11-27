Normal response to challenging events

As a retired psychotherapist, I was very happy to read Paul Dohring, Vice Mayor of St. Helena’s letter on Nov. 20, “Moving beyond a ‘Stay Strong’ message."

It is a reminder to all of us — especially our teens who tend to believe they are the only one among their peers who has these feelings — that depression, loneliness, anxiety, grief and fear are normal responses to much of what life throws at us. This is especially true this year.

Unless these feelings become incapacitating and/or lead to suicidal thoughts, they are as natural as the body’s pain response to a broken arm. And who would say someone with a broken arm should “tough it out,” “put on a happy face,” and not seek medical attention?

In my experience, little emotional growth follows our happy times, whereas that door is opened when we weather challenging experiences. There is some truth to that adage, “What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.”