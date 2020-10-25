Not a close call: Scott Sedgley is best choice for Napa mayor

Despite my five-year tenure as a paperboy for the Napa Register (1986-1991), this is my first letter to the editor. I have never felt compelled to write before now. The reason for my letter is to endorse and support Scott Sedgley for mayor of Napa. In my view, Napa’s choice is not a close call.

To be clear -- I am not a partisan voter. I have voted for Republicans, Democrats, and independents. I vote for the right person for the job. I hope Napa will take the same objective approach to this important decision. The choice for mayor of our town should be more personal. And the simple fact is that this election hits close to home for me for two reasons.

First, my roots run deep in this town. I was born here, raised here, went to school here, and respect the incredible diversity of our community. With this history, I have had the privilege of knowing Scott Sedgley for over 30 years. In my experience, Scott is a man that epitomizes integrity, honesty, fairness, and a desire to work towards the inclusivity that this community demands. There is no question. I challenge anyone to say otherwise.