Not a close call: Scott Sedgley is best choice for Napa mayor

Despite my five-year tenure as a paperboy for the Napa Register (1986-1991), this is my first letter to the editor. I have never felt compelled to write before now. The reason for my letter is to endorse and support Scott Sedgley for mayor of Napa. In my view, Napa’s choice is not a close call.
To be clear -- I am not a partisan voter. I have voted for Republicans, Democrats, and independents. I vote for the right person for the job. I hope Napa will take the same objective approach to this important decision. The choice for mayor of our town should be more personal. And the simple fact is that this election hits close to home for me for two reasons.
First, my roots run deep in this town. I was born here, raised here, went to school here, and respect the incredible diversity of our community. With this history, I have had the privilege of knowing Scott Sedgley for over 30 years. In my experience, Scott is a man that epitomizes integrity, honesty, fairness, and a desire to work towards the inclusivity that this community demands. There is no question. I challenge anyone to say otherwise.
Second, as a father of three children who are increasingly interested in how democracy works, I need them to understand that these values still matter when it comes to our elected leaders. Like it or not, our kids hear the political discourse that is going on at the national level. They are not stupid. They have asked me on multiple occasions why it is OK for our national leaders to lie to us when the same conduct would get any one of them grounded in a second. What is a parent to say?
My answer to them has been to stop looking far away and to start looking right here. Right here in Napa we have a candidate that has all the characteristics that I am teaching my kids to respect. Right here we have a person that will listen to all sides of an issue before making decision that he honestly believes will help our community. Right here we have a leader that I would be proud to tell my children that I voted for. We have Scott Sedgley.
In my view, and with all due respect to the other well-qualified candidates, this is not a close call.
Aaron M. Rofkahr
Napa
