Not as dismal as some believe

It has become overwhelming, the hatred, violence, misinformation and lack of understanding of other viewpoints, what we have been experiencing for several years.

This country was founded on a basis of freedom and certain liberties. Things have evolved over the years after wars and many sacrifices. Though not perfect, this country has been subject to the rule of law, freedom of speech, religion, and property rights. Few places on earth have these rights. Many places such as Venezuela, North Korea, and China (Hong Kong) are in turmoil today. Places in Africa still suffer hunger, lack of clean water, and adequate medical care.

Life is not perfect, people are not perfect and things are not always fair. As a social worker for over 16 years, it became apparent that some people will not change and in spite of all the resources, do not want to change or improve their lives. There are cruel, mean and corrupt people in this world, so all people are not the same. Our society has evolved over years, and inequities have improved, otherwise, why would so many people risk their lives to come to America.