Not as easy as it seems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to all the educators who heroically pivoted to online learning.

ParentsCAN would like to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of the Napa Valley Unified School District to provide online education for their students through this pandemic. While we recognize that results have been mixed, we also know that many educational systems around the country refused to try and simply did not offer any specialized services to students.

The Special Education Department at NVUSD completed 700 Individual Education Plan (IEP) meetings with families via virtual meetings by June 5. In March, NVUSD reached out to ParentsCAN to help parents cope with the changes to the special education system wrought by the pandemic.

NVUSD has been referring families to ParentsCAN who needed additional help navigating “virtual meetings” for their children with special needs. Our bilingual advocates worked with parents to log onto the technology, get comfortable using it and finally to use Docu-sign technology to complete the process. This service is especially critical for Spanish-speaking families as all the online IEP materials are in English only.