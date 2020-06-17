Not as easy as it seems

Thank you to all the educators who heroically pivoted to online learning.
ParentsCAN would like to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of the Napa Valley Unified School District to provide online education for their students through this pandemic. While we recognize that results have been mixed, we also know that many educational systems around the country refused to try and simply did not offer any specialized services to students.
The Special Education Department at NVUSD completed 700 Individual Education Plan (IEP) meetings with families via virtual meetings by June 5. In March, NVUSD reached out to ParentsCAN to help parents cope with the changes to the special education system wrought by the pandemic.
NVUSD has been referring families to ParentsCAN who needed additional help navigating “virtual meetings” for their children with special needs. Our bilingual advocates worked with parents to log onto the technology, get comfortable using it and finally to use Docu-sign technology to complete the process. This service is especially critical for Spanish-speaking families as all the online IEP materials are in English only.
At ParentsCAN we believe that in partnership with our local school districts we can and must build individual learning experiences for all students. Our local educators have done an exceptional job of trying out a variety of different activities that align to each child’s own unique interests and strengths. Packets for some children, virtual therapy sessions and Zoom classes for others. Some of these activities engaged children in new and exciting ways, some did not, a lot was learned on both sides of the screen.
One thing has been clear: One size, or in our current situation, one mode of teaching does not fit all. We have special education for a reason, and we cannot forget this when we move back offline. We need to bring with us the creativity and innovation we have seen during these unprecedented challenges to continue to meet each and every child’s learning needs.
Thank you again to all the educators who so valiantly went from in person classrooms - full of supplies, assistants, space, and equipment - to teaching and reaching students virtually, your efforts deserve an A+.
Marlena Garcia
Napa
