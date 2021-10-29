Not going far enough

The article “Why is the Napa River Dry” (Oct. 19) is certainly a snapshot of what is going on in our environment today. It brings focus to the overuse of our water resources here in the valley over the past 50 years.

However; many of the issues that were touched on in the article did imply that the only area of concern was the groundwater in the Valley Basin. I have listened to most of the discussions from the Groundwater Sustainability Plan Advisory Committee and it is very true that they are stifled by the singular way the hired consultants and state approach the project.

The project manager continues to “herd” the group back to the selected task of groundwater monitoring usage. I agree that the task at hand is required by the state's mandate, but this is not the only problem that should be studied by the county. The failure to approach multiple issues and problems could prove to be shortsighted and unsuccessful in achieving the goal.

The grape growing here in the Valley was built on dry farming techniques and many of our mountain vineyards still continue this practice today. In the '70s and '80s, our growers learned that increased harvest size and product control could be achieved by irrigation of the vines throughout the year, which is the current practice which increased profits, drove up land prices etc.

This is not the point of this essay. The hope is too educate folks to the disconnect that was discussed in the Register article. The whole issue about ground water is the result of our political processes. It was a response to the mismanagement of water resources by the state and counties in the San Joaquin Valley.

In that region over-pumping and poor management of groundwater use has caused all sorts of environmental and human health issues. These problems are political in nature and have drawn attention to the use of groundwater here in California. It has pushed counties toward better management and use of water going forward, so we do not fall into the situation that now haunts the San Joaquin Valley.

Hopefully the tools that the state is helping to devise will help us design to the future. Napa Valley has a narrow floor which defines the groundwater area. It also has steep hills that feed water flow into that valley floor aquifer. All of our hillsides have been impregnated with vineyards, cache basins and wells which impede the flow of water into the general aquifer and tributaries.

Our political systems have failed to devise solutions to these problems. The disconnect mentioned in the article did not take into account these areas of concern, hills and valley basin. The requirements brought forth by the state only address the valley floor and its aquifer. Both of these resources must be taken into account by the planning of your future water usage. The ultimate goal must be proper integrated water systems which service the entire community not merely the valley floor aquifer.

Many times we have to push further than basic requirements. Somehow, a few folks in the late 1960s, pushed the county and the people who lived here into creating the Ag Preserve. This stopped the development sprawl which killed thousands of acres of existing farmland throughout the South Bay Area. Because of this preserve, our current wine industry was given space to sprawl in a different manner. We are currently faced with similar problems; overuse of water resources, pollution due to runoff and air pollution caused by tourist, worker and truck traffic.

Let’s look forward and make decisions which will pay forward, not just those that meet the minimal requirements.

Gary Woodruff

Napa