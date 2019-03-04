It’s true that when we lost Harry Price, we all lost a visionary who was a key player in the historical revitalization of downtown Napa. The Napa River Inn at the Historic Napa Mill is testament to Harry’s dedication to preservation.
But many may not know of the commitment that Harry felt for preserving the natural beauty of open spaces in Napa County. Harry struck a balance in restoring the Historic Hatt Building in downtown Napa while advocating for preserving Open Spaces in the county.
Many will miss seeing Harry at the Napa River Inn or walking downtown enjoying the vibrancy he helped create. I will miss seeing him hiking on the trails enjoying the wildflowers and wildlife.
Chino Yip
Napa