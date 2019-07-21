I read with disappointment the article about Dr. Patrinellis earlier this month ("Napa doctor named in wrongful death lawsuit, faces sexual misconduct, exploitation allegations," July 9).
Dr. Patrinellis has been my physician for the last 5-6 years. I know this individual.
His dignified manner and professional reserve are his distinctive aura, his very presence. It is inconceivable to me that these incongruous and malicious allegations could be true.
I am certain that the reputation of this fine man will be restored when these claims are investigated and he is exonerated.
Scott Lambert
Napa