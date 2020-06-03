Not much had changed downtown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I went to pick up some take out food at a downtown restaurant on Sunday during the Memorial Day weekend.

On the short walk from my car to the bar, I saw many people downtown; most of them not wearing masks. Upon entering the restaurant where a sign said that wearing a mask was required to enter, I noticed about the only people wearing a mask were the employees.

Except for the plexiglass barriers at the bar, I didn’t see any signs of social distancing or different behavior than before the virus. Many people were sitting right next to each other without masks.

Personally I would feel much safer getting a haircut from a person I know in a well-run shop. If bars can reopen like this, certainly hair salons, barbershops and churches should be able to reopen.

I hope everyone stays well and, by the way, the food was delicious.

John Clark

Napa

Editor's note: Since this letter was submitted, the state has given permission for hair salons and churches to reopen with some restrictions.