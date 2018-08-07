The hit musical "South Pacific" came out on Broadway in 1949 when I was 11 years old. There were so many great songs from it that, even as a child, I listened to them often on the radio during those years.
The nightly news recently showed one of Donald Trump’s rowdy and ubiquitous rallies in Pennsylvania (all of which may be on the U.S. taxpayer's dime).
At the rally, a group of young girls as well as young boys wearing red MAGA hats clapped and cheered with the older crowd. They laughed at Trump's childish imitations of “crazy" Bernie Sanders as they stood behind him at his podium while he shouted his usual hostile rants about Crooked Hillary and “ Pochahontas” and the “fake media." I doubt if these kids had any idea who he was criticizing and why.
It reminded me of the following song sung by the young Marine Lieutenant in the musical:
You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear
You’ve got to be taught from year to year
It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
You’ve got to be taught to be afraid
Of people whose eyes are oddly made
And people whose skin is a different shade
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late
Before you are six or seven or eight
To hate all the people your relatives hate
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
Not much has changed since that song was written by Rodgers and Hammerstein 70 years ago.
Harold Fox
Napa