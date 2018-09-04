Awhile ago, I was sitting in the pews of a Pentecostal church one Sunday when I heard the preacher tell one of the worst tithing stories yet. I thought I'd heard them all, but I was dead wrong. This one takes the cake, folks. I believe you will agree with me on this one.
It seems there was this business man, who was afraid that he'd have to pay more in tithes if he made more money. He asked the minister to pray for him on the matter. His pastor said, “I'll pray you make less money.”
With a smug look on his face, the Pentecostal preacher believed he made his point on tithing when he ended his sermon. However, I was totally appalled by his closing remarks. Let me tell you what I took from his sermon.
This pathetic story strongly suggests that this business man was manipulated by his church into paying tithes. What you decide to give to any church or ministry is all voluntary. If you want to give a hundred dollars or one dollar, you have the right to do so. You also have the right not to give anything to a church or ministry. It's your choice.
However, churches want you to believe that you have to pay tithes, because the word tithes is mentioned several times in the Bible or the Holy Scriptures. Christians are told to go on faith and give 10 percent of their income into the collection plate. This point seems ludicrous to me.
The Ten Plagues of Egypt is also mentioned in the Old Testament book of Exodus in the Bible. However, I don't believe I need to go on faith and actually experience these awful calamities to make me a much stronger Christian.
Pentecostal and Assemblies of God pastors usually gravitate towards the Old Testament verse Malachi 3:8-14. This scripture talks about robbing tithes and offerings from God's storehouse, which is the ancient Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. It was to support the Levite priesthood for temple sacrifices, and only given three times out of the year on certain feast days. Churches today don't celebrate or even observe these so-called Jewish feast days. (Deuteronomy 16:16, Numbers 18:21)
For some reason, these charismatic ministers are confused by the content of this scriptural passage and insist that their congregation members pay tithes to their churches or ministries. Actually, I don't believe they are really confused on the matter. I think they preach the subject of tithing for profit and financial gain, not for Biblical content.
These fundamental ministers are not part of the Levite priesthood nor is today church the Jewish ancient temple in Jerusalem spoken about in Malachi 3:8-14. Since Jesus Christ died on the cross for mankind's sin, tithes and temple sacrifices are no longer a requirement to obtain for people's sins. Also, you may not realize this fact, this administration building was destroyed by the Roman army in 79 AD.
Muslims and Jews are still fighting in the Middle East two thousand years later over the Temple site.
Most born-again Christians today revere their three-piece suit pastors as a prophet, who's the only one who has total understanding and clarity from God about the Holy scriptures and faith. It isn't so. I think these gullible people need to wise up and realize he's just a man. If you have a female pastor, she's just an ordinary woman. No special powers whatsoever for either male or female pastors. Sorry.
Tithing is part of God's old covenant with the Israelites. As believing Christians, we are now under the covenant of grace and salvation. When pastors today are telling their congregation members to go on faith and pay tithes, they are putting their flock back under the Old Testament Law for profit. I call this extortion.
Oftentimes, I've found out my former Assemblies of God pastor doesn't like my anti-tithing views being printed in the opinion area of the newspaper. He gets upset when I write these kind of statements for the general public. We just won't tell him about it, that's all. Mums the word, people.
Carl G. White
Napa