Not ready to go back to school

Some students are very eager to go back to school, and this would benefit a lot of them, given that most of us want to see our friends again, but I personally don't think that we are ready to open up schools and I do think there will be a lot of problems that will follow.

For example, it will take a lot of adjusting to our normal lives again and with us coming back to school more problems will be faced because of "class clowns" who will probably be coughing in classes and stuff like that.

I personally do not think we are ready to go back to school. But if we were to, then it would take a bit of time for things to go back to normal.

Jonathan Cazares

Napa