Laurel and Hardy. I don't mean to insult the famous Vaudeville team — but I couldn't help seeing a comparison between them and the Trump and Pence team. If only they could dance.
D.T. was an embarrassment at the State of the Union event. Seemed someone pulled chapters from a seventh-grade history book to read.
How dare him bring up emotional stories from sincere people, parade them like trophies. God bless them. I doubt he offered a suite at Trump Towers for all of them; did his family have them to dinner?
We were all waiting, hoping to hear some new and hopeful plans to reunite children with parents. What are they planning to do with them?
Clean up your house.
P.S. I notice the family has a new make-up artist—careful, getting pretty brown. The Trump family is making a laughing stock of the highest office in America; it's not funny. I keep waiting for that fat little right hand to "wriggle" the fingers in a good-bye.
Not soon enough.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa