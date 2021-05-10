Not sure where I fit anymore

I realized something recently. Something which the majority of people who read this won’t care about. But I’m writing it in case anyone else feels similar, because ultimately, it’s about how alone I feel, and it might help someone who feels similar to know they are not alone.
So, if you know me, you know my thoughts on COVID and all that. You know that I spent about a year neck deep in the “trenches” as a RT fighting to keep people alive and failing far too often. It affected me deeply and left marks on me that will probably never go away.
One of the things I struggle(d) with the most is the complete and total lack of caring that far too many people showed and continue to show. The denial of science and truth, the politicization of a pandemic, and the uncaring attitude shown by many.
I feel betrayed by groups, people, and organizations that I used to identify with. I feel as if a huge part of my identity has kicked me out. I’ve always associated with conservatives and Christians. I believe in the God of the Bible. I always leaned more conservative (I’ve become much more mixed between left and right as I’ve aged) and the people I supported, spent time with, identified with, were like that as well.
As I’ve grown, I’ve mellowed and realized the importance of exposure to other world views. Though my core beliefs remain the same, I’ve come to understand other viewpoints and appreciate the people behind them. I may not agree personally, but I am happy to live in harmony with others whose beliefs differ from my own. I will happily share my beliefs, but they are mine, and no one needs them forced on them. I’ve come to appreciate the idea of true “freedom” to live as you please in this country as long as it doesn’t impinge on the rights of others. My eyes have been opened to ideas that in years past I would have rejected.
A large part of this transformation has come about in the last year because I’ve felt alienated from “Christianity” and anything remotely conservative. I found myself siding far more with traditional “liberals” and it seemed odd at first, but not so much anymore.
And here’s the thing — throughout this pandemic I have seen far more acts of love and caring coming from liberals. I’m not saying there’s no conservatives or Christians being good people through this, but the loudest of them seem to not care. Perhaps I’m not seeing the forest for the trees. Perhaps there are many conservatives/Christians who are behaving in a loving and intelligent manner, but I’m just missing them. I don’t know.
All that to say, I feel I’m left in a weird no-man’s land. I can’t truly, 100%, “convert” to the “liberal” side because there are some beliefs held there that I just don’t personally align with. (I hate bipartisan labels, but it’s really hard to relay thoughts in text without using them or becoming too verbose), but I sure as hell can’t identify with conservatives because they’ve been (sometimes literally) spitting in the face of society for the past year.
I still love God with all my heart, soul, and mind, but many Christians and churches handled this pandemic horribly and denied the reality and chose to pander to the side that wanted to downplay the severity of COVID and continue to do so. The side who chose to make a stand against wearing a simple piece of fabric, who when presented with the opportunity to “stand apart” and to show the world that they cared, to actually reach those outside the church, chose instead to circle the wagons, protect the feelings of those inside the church, and not be a beacon of reasonableness/love by showing that science and a belief in God can, and should, exist.
Conservative comedians I used to enjoy listening to now make jokes about people like me who are “taking the pandemic too seriously” and have comment sections filled with COVID deniers. People I used to think were conservative “but reasonable” now rail against the “sheep” who advocate for masks, distancing, and vaccines. Pastors are suing governors for telling them they can’t pack their mega-churches.
I just don’t know where I fit and it sucks. I’m not a psychologist or sociologist, but we all need our tribes, right? Or is that part of the problem with the world? Is tribalism bad? Have we grown beyond that? I don’t know.
One last note, be excellent to one another. We’ve all been through some sort of hell this past year and some of us may still be there. Think about how your actions affect others. It’s the least we can do.
Caleb Schrader
American Canyon