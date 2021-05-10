Not sure where I fit anymore

I realized something recently. Something which the majority of people who read this won’t care about. But I’m writing it in case anyone else feels similar, because ultimately, it’s about how alone I feel, and it might help someone who feels similar to know they are not alone.

So, if you know me, you know my thoughts on COVID and all that. You know that I spent about a year neck deep in the “trenches” as a RT fighting to keep people alive and failing far too often. It affected me deeply and left marks on me that will probably never go away.

One of the things I struggle(d) with the most is the complete and total lack of caring that far too many people showed and continue to show. The denial of science and truth, the politicization of a pandemic, and the uncaring attitude shown by many.

I feel betrayed by groups, people, and organizations that I used to identify with. I feel as if a huge part of my identity has kicked me out. I’ve always associated with conservatives and Christians. I believe in the God of the Bible. I always leaned more conservative (I’ve become much more mixed between left and right as I’ve aged) and the people I supported, spent time with, identified with, were like that as well.