Nothing but a strawman

I would like to thank Chris Craiker for responding to my July 11 letter, as it affords me an opportunity to expand upon my original observations ("Muddying the water on coronavirus," July 20).

In particular, I would like to clear up an intentional effort to confuse people with employing a ”straw-man” argument regarding the wearing of masks.

To those of you unfamiliar with the technique, a straw man is a weak or imaginary argument attributed to an opposing viewpoint, set up for the purpose of being easily proven wrong. In this case the straw man being used by Mr. Craiker is the absurd notion that Republicans oppose all wearing of masks.

David Forstadt

Napa