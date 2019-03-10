So a “true believer” vegan graced the Register’s editorial page with extreme misinformation last week (“Plant-based diets aren’t just a matter of faith,” March 2).
First, to dispatch the most typically absurd, global vegan claim, regarding cow farts and their alleged contribution to greenhouse gases.
Prior to the “taming” of the Great Plains and Inter-Mountain West by the end of the 19th century, tens of millions of bison wandered North America. A typical North American bison is two to three times the size of a cow, and eats a proportionally larger amount of grass and other plant matter. Thus each animal emits much more methane, carbon dioxide and other substances than domesticated bovines.
Ideally, I’d like see factory farming abolished, as well as phasing-out of most indigestible-by-humans crops such as GMO corn and soybeans in places like Iowa, ideally replaced by large-scale grass-fed operations.
I am not sure of the proportions, but restoring some semblance of the natural prairies could restore the previous ecological role of the bison, as well as fix at least three tons of carbon dioxide into the soil every year—an amount estimated by the American Grassfed Association.
Large-scale grazing megafauna used to exist in Africa and on the vast steppe of Asia and Eastern Europe, at least until “civilization” took root in those areas. Large herds of herbivores still exist in Africa, but their numbers are an order of magnitude less than before European colonialism. How their environmental functionality could be restored is beyond the grasp of America, though we can lead by example.
Second, if humans were herbivores, we’d have three or four stomachs to ferment plant materials for a few days, and we would chew cuds like cattle and goats. The natural reality is that humans are omnivores, and meat of various kinds have made up a large percentage of “killer ground ape” (e.g., humans) diets for hundreds of thousands of years, and by our ancestors for millions of years before that.
Another pertinent fact is that almost 100 percent meat and animal fat-eating tribes such as Eskimos and the Masai in Africa very rarely, if ever, suffered from diabetes and other chronic diseases, at least before their general change to mostly plant-based, heavily processed “diets of civilization.”
Third, there are many, many nutrients the human body needs that simply cannot be obtained from a plants-only diet. For example, vitamin B-12, E, B as well as B2, B6 and numerous minerals. Supplemental vitamins and minerals are a poor substitute for full nutrition. And the Mayo Clinic recommends at least 30 percent and up to 70 percent of calories from protein and animal fat, depending on individual needs.
“Keto,” “carnivore,” and “paleo” diets have proven to greatly improve the health of many people, as well as being the apparently only realistic way to lose weight in a reasonable length of time—and keeping it off. For example, famous Canadian critic of “social justice warriors” (including gung-ho vegans) Jordan Peterson lost 50 pounds in seven months, going from 210 to about 160 pounds.
Peterson also controlled several chronic conditions with his all-meat diet, including depression and skin ailments. His daughter has also successfully controlled her chronic, severe joint arthritis as well as her understandable depression and other chronic ailments on an all meat and fat “Eskimo/Masai” diet.
Of course, “your mileage may vary” depending on your body’s unique requirements.
In my case, I’ve lost somewhere between 80 and 90 pounds over the last two years, mostly by limiting consumption of plant-based processed foods and eating more beef, chicken and some pork, as well as non-GMO corn chips and tortillas from my favorite Mexican restaurant. My pre-diabetic symptoms have disappeared, my skin has cleared up, and my general wellness is much better than before. Based on my empirical experience, no vegan can convince me otherwise.
“Veganism” is not scientific nor is it serious. It is mainly a movement cut from the same reprehensible ilk as “multicultural” identity politics, demands for equality of outcome rather than equal opportunity (impossible because every individual is unique), “intersectionality,” “white fragility,” and myriad other politically-correct poppycock oozing out of academia, The Huffington Post and similar highly dubious sources.
Michael D. Setty
Napa