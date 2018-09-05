Dear Supervisor Dillon: As a constituent, I applaud your and the Board's discussion of cannabis cultivation and a cannabis dispensary in Napa County.
However, I cannot believe that you and the board want to "go slowly" on commercial cannabis operations. How slowly can you go? The voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 64 in November 2016.
Now, almost two years later, you are talking about maybe thinking about coming up with some sort of plan at some point? You have had your time. Now we need a plan.
It would be unconscionable to make would-be cultivators miss a third consecutive growing season (2017, 2018, 2019) because the board is dragging its feet. Please do all you can to ensure that a plan is in place to allow commercial cultivation in 2019.
As for the comments raised at the meeting that the North Bay is awash in cannabis -- it's not for the board to worry about the likely success of constituents' businesses. Surely a potential grower will have a better sense of the demand for their product than county officials--or grape growers.
Regarding a dispensary, I applaud the board's stance that it should be ready to provide licensing for a dispensary if the cities fail to do so. Yes, businesses belong in the cities, but the cities, too, are bizarrely delaying action on this front. Of course, for a business to operate within the Ag Preserve, 75 percent of its product will have to been grown within the preserve. Where is that going to come from in the absence of legal cultivation in the county?
Thank you for your consideration. I look forward to your swift attention to these matters.
Matt Reid
Calistoga