Nurse Practitioners are vital to healthcare

I am a Family Nurse Practitioner student at Sonoma State University, and I will be graduating during a momentous time for Nurse Practitioners in California.

With recently being granted the right to practice independently, Nurse Practitioners across the state will now be able to enhance our healthcare system in so many ways. Nurse Practitioners (NPs) are Advanced Practice Registered Nurses who obtain a graduate level of education and are fully prepared to practice as healthcare providers.

Giving NPs the right to practice fully, within their scope of training, is imperative to help address the increasing health needs of today’s society. Full practice authority for NPs will help address the deficiency of primary care providers, will address health disparities, and will bring healthcare to underserved areas.

The passage of Assembly Bill 890 was a great accomplishment for California’s NPs. The bill established a defined Scope of Practice for NPs and allows qualified NPs to practice independently without physician supervision after completing a transition to practice time period. Despite this great feat, there is still a large need for clarification of the bill’s elements to ensure full practice authority of all NPs.