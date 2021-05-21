Nurse Practitioners are vital to healthcare

I am a Family Nurse Practitioner student at Sonoma State University, and I will be graduating during a momentous time for Nurse Practitioners in California.
With recently being granted the right to practice independently, Nurse Practitioners across the state will now be able to enhance our healthcare system in so many ways. Nurse Practitioners (NPs) are Advanced Practice Registered Nurses who obtain a graduate level of education and are fully prepared to practice as healthcare providers.
Giving NPs the right to practice fully, within their scope of training, is imperative to help address the increasing health needs of today’s society. Full practice authority for NPs will help address the deficiency of primary care providers, will address health disparities, and will bring healthcare to underserved areas.
The passage of Assembly Bill 890 was a great accomplishment for California’s NPs. The bill established a defined Scope of Practice for NPs and allows qualified NPs to practice independently without physician supervision after completing a transition to practice time period. Despite this great feat, there is still a large need for clarification of the bill’s elements to ensure full practice authority of all NPs.
Why is this so important to the citizens of California? According to UCSF researchers, the state of California will see a shortage of 4,100 primary care providers within 10 years. By removing restrictions to NPs practice, it ensures that consumers of healthcare will have greater access to primary care prepared NPs.
According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, 89% of the NP workforce has primary care training and educationally prepared to meet the increasing primary care needs in this country. In fact, NPs are highly likely to accept and treat Medicare, Medicaid, nonprofit and uninsured patients. Granting NPs independent practice will help bring healthcare to underserved communities and address health care disparities in California.
Furthermore, a study sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has shown that NPs who practice in states with full practice authority are more likely to work in rural areas. By relinquishing the requirement of a collaborative practice agreement, NPs will be more likely to practice in medical deserts without physician supervision constraints and enhance healthcare in these areas.
Being able to practice independently will incentivize more nurses in California to become NPs and will address the healthcare issues we face today. Nurse Practitioners are vital to the healthcare provider workforce and should be able to practice fully within their scope of training.
Fabriana Zamarripa
Napa