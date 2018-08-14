Great news for our kids
The Stonebridge Housing Community, celebrating our 25th year, is pleased to announce the creation of a new playground for our kids in St. Helena.
Great news for our kids.
Some of our youngest residents will have a lot of fun for years to come.
Kaboom will build an amazing playground for the children of the Stonebridge Homes. It will be designed by Kaboom, with input from the kids and their parents.
The playground will be worth $250,000 and is being paid for by a grant from Kaboom. Kaiser Hospital is also helping us with this effort and will be contributing 100 volunteers.
Thanks to all, the project should be completed by the end of August.
Leo Ainsworth,
Board President
Stonebridge Housing Community
Cutting some trees may save the rest
I attended the community meeting in Angwin on Aug. 7, hosted by Supervisor Diane Dillon, and gained a lot of good information regarding fire prevention, defensive space and evacuation routes.
I was surprised how many folks say they are for fire prevention, but don’t want a single tree cut on their property. Where one person sees clearing trees from under power lines looking like “a ski run,” I see prudent fire prevention and responsible land stewardship.
Everyone at the meeting wanted the same goal — preventing fires — yet the presenters were greeted with animosity by some, which seemed odd. They are allies in this fire season, not enemies.
Let’s take a deep breath and work together to get through this fire season — even if it means giving up some trees. By cutting down a few trees we may actually save the forest. And our lives.
Vicki Cooley
Angwin
Fact vs. Alternate Fact
Recently I have noticed a number of letters to the letter, which are steeply, slanted either left or right. More than one contained “talking points” of questionable validity. I do not object to folks voicing an opinion, but I feel the Register staff has a responsibility to do fact checking and include an addendum pointing out the false “facts” with the correction or corrections shown.
There are a number of fact checking sites for your use —OpenSecrets, Politifact, FactCheck.org, Washington Post‘s Fact Checker, Sunlight Foundation’s Hall of Justice, and Snopes.com. Additionally, there are sites to ascertain the bias of the entity creating items such as Media Matters, a list of fake news websites from Wikipedia, Punditfact Truth-o-Meter among others.
In view of the upcoming election, I’m sure your readers would appreciate your added diligence.
Sue Kesler
Napa
More memories of downtown as it was
I’m with you, Cynthia; Loved your letter on Aug. 12 (“Downtown Napa presents unwelcoming face”). Many of us remember what “downtown” was like before the hotel industry moved in — they will leave when rooms are not filled.
Perhaps they could maintain nice apartments within the building, somewhere maybe in the basement that could house the folks who keep the place clean and operating where rich visitors from out of town would not run into them.
I worked for Sam and Harry Grossman at Alberts; it was fun— like a family. We knew everyone who worked at Carithers—loved to go in and flirt with Sam Gordon in the men’s department.
Woolworths had a soda fountain; I spent one hour in there at 8 years old plotting to steal an art-gum eraser I wanted so bad that I couldn’t afford. When the dirty deed was completed , I walked home to Alta Heights imagining I was being followed by the F I all the way to Evans Avenue. If there were a Woolworths today, I would return it plus interest. I was an artist, I needed it.
There was a book store (Mossies?) on the comer across from Alberts, that would allow a kid like me who wanted a book so badly I was allowed to pay for it with $1 a week from my baby-sitting money—I still have the book. It was precious; it cost $8.
Another great store was near the Goodman Library, it was a dress store for young and old ladies called Jay Vees. I was in there so often on my way home from Napa Jr. High, telling them what all the “kids’ liked best—they actually allowed me to climb into the showcase windows to decorate them on my way home from school. I think the name of the wonderful lady was Cee-Cee Patrillo. Am I right, Jim Ford? Incidentally, I always love your stories—there are a few of us left you know.
Anyway, I could go on—but I wanted to thank Cynthia Ruff for her recent comments. Thank you, Napa Valley Register for printing them.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa
I almost died from a leading American killer: Choking on food
I recently completed a European speaking tour discussing transhumanism, a social movement whose primary goal is to live as long as possible through science.
Ironically, I’ll probably remember the month-long tour most for a specific 60 seconds—when I almost choked to death on thick, leathery bread in a German restaurant. This may be surprising, but the fourth-leading cause of unintentional death in America is asphyxiation from choking on food, according to the National Safety Council.
In fact, a few years ago, a high school friend of mine who was a talented athlete died when meat became lodged in his windpipe. In total, approximately 2,500 Americans perish every year from choking on food.
Most people never worry about the mechanics of how food travels from the mouth to the stomach—many of us have eaten tens of thousands of times without serious incident. But in today’s modern society, with a range of new types of foods and textures, and the fact many of us are always in a rush (like I was constantly on my speaking tour), people should consider choking dangers far more. People should also know that they can choke on a wide variety of foods that accidentally get stuck in the trachea instead of going down the esophagus.
I never imagined I could choke on bread. However, European bread is different than American bread. It’s much thicker, and when mixed with chewing and the mouth’s saliva, it can become dough-like. I was sitting and talking with my family in a small restaurant in Wolfsburg, Germany, unconsciously eating thick-crusted bread before the meal arrived, when seconds later the contents in my mouth after a swallow had accidentally lodged in the entrance of my windpipe.
To compensate, I stood up and tried to take a big breath, but this only lodged it in further. It was then I knew I was in trouble, and now couldn’t breathe at all. It happened so quick that my wife, sitting right across the table, didn’t even realize I was choking.
Generally, when people choke, the Heimlich maneuver should be performed on them immediately. This maneuver is when you wrap your arms around someone from behind them, and quickly, powerfully lift up on their uppermost stomach, trying to force stuck food to come out of them.
But smaller people have a difficult time doing this on larger people. I’m 200 pounds and over 6 feet tall, and it requires serious strength to do the Heimlich maneuver properly on me. This ultimately means my physician wife, who is a third smaller than me, may not be able to help me from choking on food with the maneuver, even if she knows it well. She simply doesn’t have the size or strength.
In my case, I was lucky that I was able to dislodge the bread from my trachea myself by standing up, jumping, and performing a version of the Heimlich maneuver on myself. But for about a minute I panicked as I simply couldn’t get air into my body, and I was threatened with losing consciousness from doughy bread stuck just perfectly right in the wrong pipe.
People often die from choking on food because it takes so long to get oxygen back in their system. Sometimes, after passing out, choking victims must get a time-consuming ride to the hospital and even get a surgical procedure to dislodge edible objects. First-responding paramedics can’t necessarily dislodge the food themselves even with emergency breathing tubes, and so it often has to be done in the emergency room by doctors.
Even in a major city near medical services, this process can take 15, or even 30, minutes before air finally makes its way back into one’s body. It’s quite easy to die within that period. And even if someone is brought back to consciousness, choking victims may have suffered permanent and debilitating damage from lack of oxygen to organs, including severe brain damage.
Here are three simple rules for avoiding one of America’s leading killers. First: Don’t underestimate the dangers of eating, and always chew your food well. Get used to taking smaller bites and making smaller swallows as a lifetime habit.
Two: Many types of foods can cause you to choke—it’s not just meat. Don’t be fooled by foods you think are safe, like bread, carrots, and peanut butter.
Three: Know and occasionally practice the Heimlich maneuver so you can help others and even yourself in an emergency.
Zoltan Istvan
Calistoga