I want to give a great shout-out to Napa Valley Transportation Authority for giving 26 very happy Rohlffs Manor residents a special treat on a private bus ride of route E on Friday, Jan. 3.
NVTA revamped its bus system on Sunday, Jan. 5, with new bus schedules that are quite different from previous routes.
NVTA was kind enough to provide a preview of our local bus route, the route that serves Rohlffs Manor, to some very grateful seniors.
It has been noted, unfortunately, that seniors feel abandoned and invisible in our youth-oriented society, and this is a triumphant and exemplary example of moving towards inclusiveness and embracing humanity.
Cynthia Ho
NVTA Bus Ambassador
Rohlffs Manor, Napa