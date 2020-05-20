NVUSD doing a great job

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to the Napa Valley School District, and in particular to Dr. Mucetti.

I have been speaking with friends who have kids in school systems throughout the country, from Long Beach to southern Georgia to Massachusetts and Illinois. From what I have heard from them, NVUSD has been doing an amazing job at keeping kids connected, providing each child with the technology necessary to participate in class, and accommodating such a rapid transition from schools to distance learning.

The teachers have been going above and beyond with their work, having to learn completely new systems to integrate into their lessons and figure out what will work best for their classes.

I know that the board and Dr. Mucetti have had to make many difficult and controversial decisions recently, some of which I don't agree with either, but in these trying circumstances, they have really risen to the occasion.

I have heard from my friends about school districts that haven't communicated a thing since March 13, or packets of work sent home with virtually no support, or districts where the relationships are so stressed that teaching staff have refused to work under these new conditions.