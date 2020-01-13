I read with interest the article on the forward progress of a hotel development (“Report analyzes hotel problems,” Jan. 3) on the old Red Hen property on Solano Avenue in Oak Knoll. I agree with other writers that 1) something needs to go into that dreadful eyesore of a parcel and 2) a huge hotel with restaurant, spa, and events may indeed attract too much traffic.
I am writing to question the quoted statistics from a study that showed “intersections in the area have rush-hour delays of eight seconds to 16 seconds…” [which] “increases to eight to 19 seconds” with addition of an Oak Knoll hotel. Delays of only seconds? Where?
First, my guess is that the addition of such a hotel will require more signals at the Oak Knoll light to control traffic turning on and off Solano. And maybe there should be a light at Darms Lane to accommodate the additional traffic going on and off the highway.
Southbound traffic, which already backs up for more than 19 seconds at Oak Knoll, Salvador, Wine Country and Trower, will surely be impacted by additional cars leaving the hotel to go into Napa. On a recent Tuesday when school was not in session, I waited 10 seconds at Oak Knoll, 90 seconds at Salvador, and 100 seconds at Wine country.
You have free articles remaining.
If traffic on Solano has increased in recent times, it’s probably because at critical times drivers like me are abandoning the highway congestion for the relative ease of the frontage road. You can always turn off Solano to the west and take back roads to get to your west Napa destination, skipping the gauntlet of lights that still have, to my knowledge, no timing based on automobile traffic or actual riders on the bike path.
My conclusion: a large venue on Solano in Oak Knoll is only going to add to the ridiculous traffic situation in north Napa. And here’s a note for everyone who cares about real estate. If I were buying a Napa home today, I would not look at anything north of Trower.
Lenore Hirsch
Napa