Ocean Song

I went to the ocean in hopes I may

Cast my churning thoughts away.

Upon the shore at my first step,

I felt the whole earth intersect.

Rock and wind, sand and foam

Served by the sun under a dome.

We've been here- where have you been?

I could not answer where or when.

Crash! Spray!

Jagged rocks received waves' play.

Jutting proudly from swirling foam

Darkly shining — we do not roam.

We receive her every mood

We stand firm as she laughs and broods.

The sun took a picture with a flash,

At the next spectacular Crash!

Seaweed necklaces strewed and swirled

Upon the sand, from another world.