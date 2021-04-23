Ocean Song

I went to the ocean in hopes I may
Cast my churning thoughts away.
Upon the shore at my first step,
I felt the whole earth intersect.
Rock and wind, sand and foam
Served by the sun under a dome.
We've been here- where have you been?
I could not answer where or when.
Crash! Spray!
Jagged rocks received waves' play.
Jutting proudly from swirling foam
Darkly shining — we do not roam.
We receive her every mood
We stand firm as she laughs and broods.
The sun took a picture with a flash,
At the next spectacular Crash!
Seaweed necklaces strewed and swirled
Upon the sand, from another world.
Lacy foam ruffles fluttered water’s edge,
I stood watching upon a ledge.
“How is it,” I asked the sea, amazed,
“You are joyful and unafraid?
While men run to and fro in fear
They hide inside but you dance here?"
“We fear no man,” the ocean scoffed
Adjusting her skirts with a lacy toss.
The rocks laughed fiercely, dark and jagged
You strong men, I accept your challenge!
The seagulls landing cried “Cree! Cree!"
On million-jeweled sand, to bend the knee.
I heard the ocean speak this saying,
“These men with gaping mouths like caves
Out of which pour words that dig men's graves.
Would not be heard above my waves.
Their pounding fists cannot match the strength
Of one wave that pounds this length.
They wink and whisper and roll their eyes
Telling secrets in the dark of night
But all their secrets could fit inside
My deepest cave where no man hides.
Their boats land upon my rocky shoals
But I swallow their ships whole."
I was dumb with no reply,
The answer lay before my eyes.
Man cannot stand upon the shore,
Without the knowledge of his small score.
His minutes few, his offerings poor,
Like ants he gathers his goods to store.
In his ant hill, then runs for more.
He labors for bits of paper bills,
To build larger and larger ant hills.
To and fro he runs each day,
Until his life fades away.
I saluted the rocks, curtseyed the waves
Smiled at the sun and ran through the spray.
Fearlessly enjoying my day.
Michelle Sabo Kendall
Angwin