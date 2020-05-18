× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

California’s population is 39.51 million, with 68,000 COVID positive cases and just over 2,700 deaths so far: 0.0069% of population.

Napa County population is 140,386, with about 80 COVID-positive cases and three deaths so far: 0.00214%.

Probability of dying if COVID infected (by age group): >80, 15%, 70-80, 8%, 60-7,0 3.6%, 50-60, 1.3%, under 50, less than 0.4%. (worldometers.info).

Understand the stats: the odds don’t favor creating an economic depression. But the swampocrats know that fear is a powerful tool to coerce the lambs to comply with freedom-killing measures in the name of safety.

For those of us that don't fear the flu, the urgency is insurgency, albeit a peaceful but purposeful resistance.

Open Napa now.

Rick Aldine

Napa