Ode to those making mockery of 2020 protests

To all those who have critiqued and ridiculed peaceful protest during the current COVID-19 and historical social justice pandemic, I have this to say to you:

Protest is patriotism. Protest is essential for being a patriot.

Patriots use protest to voice opinion of inclusion in order to make positive change. A patriot’s voice of protest resonates loudly. Protest is the voice and solidarity of the discriminated, tortured, and murdered minority, including majority whom have experienced blows of oppression, often instigated by the wealthy elite.

The day European white colonists landed in America, Native Americans protested the genocide of their people, and Africans protested their unimaginable abduction, homicidal voyage, and ungodly enslavement.

Since the early 1500s, when Europeans landed in the Americas, intending to conquer Natives and their land, Native Americans and Black people have lived with protest, resistance, and battled against white supremacy, especially in the United States.

As a father and educator, how do I teach my children and my students the historical resistance of Native and African Americans, and recent national heroes such as Rosa Parks, MLK, and Cesar Chavez, who fought for social justice, without mentioning patriotic protest?