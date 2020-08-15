Ode to those making mockery of 2020 protests

To all those who have critiqued and ridiculed peaceful protest during the current COVID-19 and historical social justice pandemic, I have this to say to you:
Protest is patriotism. Protest is essential for being a patriot.
Patriots use protest to voice opinion of inclusion in order to make positive change. A patriot’s voice of protest resonates loudly. Protest is the voice and solidarity of the discriminated, tortured, and murdered minority, including majority whom have experienced blows of oppression, often instigated by the wealthy elite.
The day European white colonists landed in America, Native Americans protested the genocide of their people, and Africans protested their unimaginable abduction, homicidal voyage, and ungodly enslavement.
Since the early 1500s, when Europeans landed in the Americas, intending to conquer Natives and their land, Native Americans and Black people have lived with protest, resistance, and battled against white supremacy, especially in the United States.
As a father and educator, how do I teach my children and my students the historical resistance of Native and African Americans, and recent national heroes such as Rosa Parks, MLK, and Cesar Chavez, who fought for social justice, without mentioning patriotic protest?
Do you think Parks, MLK, or Chavez, if still alive, would advocate collective mask wearing, peaceful protest, despite the COVID pandemic, or would they promote “stay at home protesting,” despite the historical and current racist systemic pandemic?
Rosa Parks was jailed and her life was continually threatened for her protest. MLK was shot and murdered for his protest. Chavez fasted many times in the name of protest, once living off only water for 25 days. Four years later, he repeated the fast another time for 24 days. 16 years later, he repeated the fast for 36 days. They didn’t protest to cause conflict and harm.
Social Justice leaders have and still risk their lives for the cause. MLK and countless others lost their life for the movement. There has been a continued historical fight for equitable rights and lives of minority communities in the United States well before its doctrine, the same way that we are doing worldwide right now via peaceful protest.
Do you promote social justice peaceful protest?
If you do, then you would wear a mask and protest during this COVID-19 pandemic, or support those that do.
Joseph Hall
Napa
