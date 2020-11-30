 Skip to main content
Office of the president is still supposed to be respected

I am sure my opinion letter will not be printed but I find the cartoons you are posting to be very offensive. Mr. Trump is still our president whether it is for another couple of months or another term. Especially since the vote was so very close, it would appear that 49.9999% of people may feel the same way as I do. That is a lot of people to alienate.

The office of the president is still supposed to be respected and all of that has gone down the tubes especially when the mainstream media prints garbage like you have done. I wonder how much of it you would allow if indeed Biden becomes our president and equally offensive cartoons would be drawn about him? Would you print those?

This letter is not intended to start a debate, it is just my view and the view of many others I know. It would not surprise me if you lose many subscriptions besides mine by allowing cartoons that are in such poor taste and disrespectful to be printed.

I will continue to respect POTUS no matter who is in there as that is how I was raised and it is common decency to do so.

God Bless America but more importantly, may America Bless our God.

Janelle Brown

American Canyon

