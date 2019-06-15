Dear Rosanne Maki (“Why not seek public input?” June 10): You want input, this is mine. You want fairness, so do I.
Do you know any LGBTQ? I do. There are two I especially love. They are the nicest, kindest, intelligent, fine people I know. I consider them my “adopted” grandsons. They frequently join in our family celebrations.
They laugh; they cry; they eat; they sleep; they run; they rest; they love; they probably hate; they sing; they dance; they work; they play; they read; they converse. They’re blond; they're brunette; they’re short; they’re tall; etc. etc.
Yes, they do have sex. Do you? Do the "white flag" people you mentioned have sex? Oh, by the way, I'm an 87-year-old female heterosexual. I'm Irish. I love flags, sooooo no more green flags on St Patrick's Day? I have precious Latinos who have married into our family, soooo no more Mexican flags on Cinco de Mayo?
Ironically, in the June 10 Napa Valley Register, there was a beautiful story, "Loving family again raises an inter-sex child," about an inter-sex child named Victory. What flag would or would not represent this precious little person? When I read the story, I got a message of love not sex.
I think you would find some peace of heart if you open-mindedly did further research on these issues.
I hope you realize my letter was written from a loving heart for you and the LGBTQ community.
Doris Duncan
Napa