Old Napa is dead

Election results show that our town has moved on from divisive politics and embrace more forward-thinking candidates.
Democrats won the vote in Napa by a 3-to-1 margin over Trump Republicans. While campaign signs and the noise level might seem to tell a different story, Napa is clearly a Democrat town.
While our city offices are non-partisan, Doris Gentry is clearly identified as a Republican from her tea party involvement. She lost to Scott Sedgley by 3 to 1.
Who were her supporters? In my experience, older, white Napans who are literally and figuratively a dying breed.
The large majority of voters in Napa now are younger and more diverse than the Republican party can attract. So am I trying to chase them all out of town? No, they are doing a fine job of making themselves irrelevant already.
But putting their noise on "ignore" sounds more realistic all the time.
Loren Haas
Napa
