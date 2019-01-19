On a path for extinction? Dr. Don Richardson's Jan. 16 letter ends with "present trends mandate human extinction by the year 2100."
We are in the most important century in the history of the human race, and extinction definitely is a possibility. But also are a dystopian world due to human-made global disasters (e.g., nuclear war); dominance over us by sentient self-replicating robots; genomic engineering to produce a vastly better human race, the leaders leaving most humans behind or subjugating them (shades of Hitler); a major decline in fertility for humans and all other organisms due to organic compounds and microplastics; and finally, humans ceasing to interact and reproduce due to the rise of very real virtual reality and very real sexbots (with robots doing all the work, why interact with others since this only leads to stress).
Or, possibly, we may see the writing on the wall and humanity will collectively come together and make the right decisions to survive, as well as saving the planet's remaining biota, without which our survival will be difficult.
Like Dr. Richardson, a sufficient number of Americans detest nuclear power so much that it may disappear. Currently there is no sufficient alternative energy to replace them; costly solar and wind will not save us anytime soon. Covering the Mojave Desert with solar farms and wind farms is environmentally destructive.
Thus we become ever more reliant on fossil fuels, which Dr. Richardson also detests. The good doctor's mindset is stuck in the 1960s. No one would advocate a return to polluting, gas-guzzling 1960s cars, and no one is proposing the construction of 1960s-vintage nuclear reactors. The current designs, led in no small part by MIT (the world's best higher education institution - OK, I'm biased), are more cost-effective and safe, and countries in the EU are considering them. We should too.
Disposal of radioactive waste? This has been known since the 1950s: do it in the oceans' dead zones. Life in their gyres is sparse, and down on the ocean floor, typically 15,000 feet below sea level, life is virtually nonexistent. Encase the spent fuel in streamlined "bombs," which will descend tens of feet, if not 100 feet, below the floor through the soft sediments. In time, the spent fuel will be exposed, but buried, it will go nowhere. Contrary to what Dr. Richardson says, radioactive contamination does not last forever, and the most radioactive isotopes decay at the greatest rates.
And for those who want to escape this mess, follow Elon Musk to Mars. Plenty of ultra-lethal radiation, with essentially no atmosphere in the way, to charge your Teslas and to warm your abodes close to winter temperatures in Antarctica.
Jeffrey Schaffer
Napa