Dec. 27 is National Visit a Zoo Day – which encourages families to experience the excitement and wonder of taking a trip to their local zoo.
Zoos allow us to observe majestic creatures we do not encounter in our urbanized lives. Zoos create a deeper appreciation for the world’s diverse species and help foster science learning in budding conservationists. Despite such positive contributions, zoos have been criticized by misguided activists who believe animals should never be in human care.
Zoos are vital to conservation. Over 200 million people visit U.S. zoos and aquariums annually, and these institutions invest $200 million yearly in global conservation projects. For example, American zoos helped recover populations of critically-endangered species – including the whooping crane, black-footed ferret, and golden lion tamarin.
To set the highest animal welfare standards, American Humane certifies zoos for excellence in humane animal care. The American Humane Certified program is managed by an independent panel of animal scientists and ethicists who are global leaders in humane animal care and well-being. This distinguishes the best zoos for an increasingly discerning public and gives others clear standards to emulate.
Americans should feel proud to support their local zoos knowing that they help connect us and our children to nature and make significant contributions to the care of animals that are true ambassadors for wildlife. American Humane highly recommends taking your kids and guests to your zoo for a safe, up-close, holiday experience with nature.
Paul Boyle
National Director, American Humane Conservation
American Humane