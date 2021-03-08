On the anniversary of the Pathway Home shooting

The man described as a “gentle soul” arrived in black body armor. Accessorized to the hilt with tactical gear obtained in an unbridled shopping spree, he bore both a 12-gauge shotgun and an AR-type rifle. He was loaded with high-caliber ammunition designed to pierce Kevlar, shoot through walls, and create “devastating” wound cavities in the bodies of big game animals like elk and wild boar.

He knew that this place, which until two weeks prior he had called home, was a secure facility. So, with deadly premeditation, he contrived a plan to pay an innocent-seeming visit 24 hours earlier and leave propped open a neglected basement door.

The hand the 36-year old had been dealt in life was neither fair nor encouraging. His birth family had been plagued by mental illness, unable to care for him long term. In combat tours in Afghanistan he had served with distinction. Still, he had been exposed overseas to the stuff of nightmares, leaving him wired and sleepless, with an unshakable fear of sniper-fire.

But the grievances compelling him now were not directly related to the causes of his PTSD.