On the anniversary of the Pathway Home shooting

The man described as a “gentle soul” arrived in black body armor. Accessorized to the hilt with tactical gear obtained in an unbridled shopping spree, he bore both a 12-gauge shotgun and an AR-type rifle. He was loaded with high-caliber ammunition designed to pierce Kevlar, shoot through walls, and create “devastating” wound cavities in the bodies of big game animals like elk and wild boar.
He knew that this place, which until two weeks prior he had called home, was a secure facility. So, with deadly premeditation, he contrived a plan to pay an innocent-seeming visit 24 hours earlier and leave propped open a neglected basement door.
The hand the 36-year old had been dealt in life was neither fair nor encouraging. His birth family had been plagued by mental illness, unable to care for him long term. In combat tours in Afghanistan he had served with distinction. Still, he had been exposed overseas to the stuff of nightmares, leaving him wired and sleepless, with an unshakable fear of sniper-fire.
But the grievances compelling him now were not directly related to the causes of his PTSD.
His resentment was towards a washer/dryer that had been broken for months. He sought revenge on his therapist, who had demurred at his demand that she write him a note with the simple words, “I care.” She had explained that this would cross a line with the professional psychologist’s code of ethics, much in the same way it was alleged that he, while a facility resident in her care, had crossed a line by drinking alcohol and keeping knives.
The gunman ordered everyone who wasn’t a fellow veteran to clear out. He took his former therapist hostage, then murdered her. Despite the best efforts of a gauntlet of law enforcement, two other female staffers for whom he held similar grudges also died at his hands. One was shot 12 times. The third victim had been six months pregnant. The murderer ended his rampage by killing himself.
On March 9, three years have passed since the mass shooting at the Pathway Home, a veterans’ treatment facility in Yountville.
Albert Wong, the ex-soldier who committed the atrocity, had at the time eight firearms registered to his name. The weapons he used to murder Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gray Golick, and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba (along with her unborn child) had been legally purchased by him no more than three weeks before.
Almost exactly one year before Wong’s rampage, a faction of NRA-supported California Republican congressmen voted for a bill styled the “Veterans’ 2nd Amendment Protection Act.” It intended to make it easier for veterans found to be mentally incompetent to buy guns.
The anniversary of the Yountville shooting finds these members of the California congressional delegation still in office: Kevin McCarthy, Devin Nunes, Ken Calvert, Darrell Issa, Doug LaMalfa, David Valadao, and Tom McClintock. All but the last two likewise voted, the day of the recent Capitol Insurrection, to void the electoral college results of Arizona and Pennsylvania in support of former President Trump. (Mr. Valadao did not vote; he was infected with COVID-19 and in quarantine).
The NRA stands as the most vocal would-be expounder of the meaning of the 2nd Amendment. The group, which, unsurprisingly, came out in support of the bill McCarthy and the rest voted for, claim “originalism” as their guiding north star. When interpreting the U.S. Constitution, they insist, we must look to the original intent of those who wrote and ratified it.
The 2nd Amendment was adopted in 1791. The very next year, most states rewrote their militia laws.
Georgia, a state then as now celebrated for its small government and expansive freedoms, denied that it was a right for those who might pose a danger to themselves and others to be part of the militia. “Madmen,” “invalids,” “imbeciles,” and “idiots” (to quote the decidedly un-woke 18th Century terms for the mentally ill and incompetent) had, in other words, no rights to keep and bear arms.
Disarming the potentially violent mentally ill is not modern, liberal dogma. It is the unassailable common sense of the “originalist” generation. Our forefathers would have worked to keep deadly weapons out of the hands of volatile actors like Albert Wong.
The NRA advances a narrative about gun rights that is alien to the history and principles of our republic. The overriding purpose of the U.S. Constitution is to create an effective federal government for Americans to safeguard our lives, liberties, and properties—not carry individual rights to absurd and perilous degrees that undermine those very things.
The most heinous and stingingly regrettable murders in Napa County history might have been prevented had lawmakers like McCarthy, Calvert, and Nunes not pandered to the interests of the gun lobby.
Jonathan Hennessey
Sierra Madre, Ca.
