Regarding “California ushers in new year with hundreds of new laws” (Jan. 8): Once upon a time America was a self-governing country.
I grew up in a region of California that was still on the frontier, called the Madeline Plains. This early homestead community was so isolated from civilization that we had almost no government influence, security or intervention. No police, lawyers, judges or courtrooms. Almost no services. And only one official law.
For those of us who had automobiles, if we chose to come down out of the mountains into civilization, we got California driver’s licenses so we could drive on the only highway in the area.
Other than that, we lived completely under the pure liberty that was once the dream of many homesteaders who pioneered on the American frontier. There was no local, state or federal law that we felt obligated to abide by.
We lived far more harmoniously and safely than what you see in most communities in modern America. We solved our own problems. We settled our own disputes with no help from the outside world. We lived under four unenforceable principles of customary common law. We self-governed.
The principles were not written on paper, but were written on our hearts, and we were taught by our parents to obey these principles. Each person enforced the law on his own person.
The principles in very simplified form were: be a good neighbor; be honest and keep your word; do your share of the work – if you don’t work, you don’t eat; and last but maybe most important was community pressure on parents - live these principles and teach them to your kids.
Four self-imposed laws? How has America come to the condition that there must be - not hundreds - but thousands of new laws every year?
According to a 2016 Forbes article, Congress passes an average of about 200 laws each year. Unelected and unaccountable federal agencies and bureaucracies produce around 4,000 rules and regulations each year, many with the power of law. Add to that all the state and local laws and ordinances passed each year and the number is uncountable.
With over two hundred years of American existence, how many laws do you think exist? It must be in the millions. Every day, every adult person probably breaks some kind of a law.
The health of the cultural, political and legal system of a self-governing republic such as ours can be measured by the number of laws it takes to “control” the people. Just like the temperature of a human body, the temperature of the nation can be measured by the number of laws. The more laws, the sicker the national body.
How is it that we, the people have come to the point where we think only the government can solve problems, and only the courtroom can settle disputes?
We, the people, like to complain about Congress, the president, the courts and so on, but in my opinion, too many of 'we the people' are not self-governing but are relying on the government to do what we ought to be doing ourselves.
America is in a worrisome condition. We, the people, are terribly divided. Some would like the government to do more. This is a move away from self-governing, which America is supposed to be all about.
I am among those who would like to get back to Constitutional limitations on government. But in order for that to happen, we, the people must be self-governing. Are enough of us willing to make the sacrifice to make that happen? And if that were to happen, what would become of all the other people who have already become dependent on the government? It would be a monumental challenge to retrain hundreds of millions of people to be self-sufficient and self-governing.
There are huge responsibilities to self-governing. I know by experience. I can’t explain it all here, but I am writing a book about my experiences in self-governing at the basic customary common law level. I hope to have it published in a few months.
Benjamin Franklin said that we were given a republic if we could keep it. John Adams said the Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. These statements appear ominous of the day that we now live in.
Before the war for independence, some of the Founding Fathers wondered if they were morally worthy to self-govern. Today I wonder the same thing about us.
If America cannot self-govern, then America ceases to exist as a land of liberty.
Jon Garate
Deer Park