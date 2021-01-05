One hand washes the other

Pat yourselves on the back, Napans, because you came through for your community when they needed you most. 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone and the Give!Guide staff decided to make it just a little easier for 57 local nonprofits.

Many fundraising events were cancelled due to the pandemic but the following dedicated group of people pulled off the best year the Give!Guide has ever had. A big thank you to: Kendra Bruno, Elizabeth Burrell, Nancy Fireman, Denise Hall, Camille Kaijankoski, Peggy Klick, Damian May, Patricia Moynihan, Carrie Strohl and Hilary Zunin.

Since 1986, The Table has served over a million free meals to anyone who is hungry and we could not have done it without your help. We would like to thank each and everyone who donated this year. Community serving the community; it doesn't get any better than that.

Wishing you and your loved ones a healthy and happy 2021.

Rhonda Simon

Table Chairperson