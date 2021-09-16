One more chance to see 'Her Story' at St. Helena's White Barn

If you read the front page article ‘'Her Story in America“ in the Aug. 26 edition of the Star you’re familiar with the fact that there was an artful, beautifully presented tribute to women on display at the White Barn the last weekend of August.

Due to the wonderful response by many who attended, the show has been extended. You can visit the exhibit on Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19, between noon and 3 p.m.

Downstairs at the beloved White Barn, you will be inspired by 45 paintings of influential and inspiring women by Bay Area female artists. Upstairs you’re invited to watch a video presentation.

Anne Garden commissioned this show to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. Thanks to Anne, the artists and to the White Barn.

Free admission. Bring the kids.

Nancy Morrell

St. Helena