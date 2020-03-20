One of the best neighborhoods in town

Friday the 13th was filled with all kinds of luck for my husband. On the up side, he was able to come home. On the other hand, he had to "move out" of one of the "best neighborhoods" in Napa, i.e., he was discharged from Piner's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a post-op stay of nearly one month.

Piner's is a great community for several reasons. First, it is full of VIPs. You know, the VIPs who brought meaning to your lives, including mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunties and uncles.

Secondly, its VIP residents include people who have spent decades doing the work that has kept our society running efficiently and safely. From the trades to teachers, from scientists to farmers, from veterans to civilians in business and industry, these VIPs have spent their lives in service to their families and to society. Their stories and biographies elevate our existence and remind us of who did the real work and survived despite hardship.

