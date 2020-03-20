One of the best neighborhoods in town

Friday the 13th was filled with all kinds of luck for my husband. On the up side, he was able to come home. On the other hand, he had to "move out" of one of the "best neighborhoods" in Napa, i.e., he was discharged from Piner's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a post-op stay of nearly one month.
Piner's is a great community for several reasons. First, it is full of VIPs. You know, the VIPs who brought meaning to your lives, including mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunties and uncles.
Secondly, its VIP residents include people who have spent decades doing the work that has kept our society running efficiently and safely. From the trades to teachers, from scientists to farmers, from veterans to civilians in business and industry, these VIPs have spent their lives in service to their families and to society. Their stories and biographies elevate our existence and remind us of who did the real work and survived despite hardship.
Further, it is humbling to see Piner's staff interact with our VIPs, extending their care with expertise, patience, empathy and gentle humor. Housekeeping, food service, nursing, specialized patient therapists, activity directors, administrators and office staff all have mastered the art of gentle listening to our VIPs. Remember, too, that they perform many thankless jobs. What a pleasure to see these professional in action.
Now, when you drive past Piner's, you can acknowledge one of the "best neighborhoods" in Napa with a smile on your face because you are aware of the workings of a whole other universe with its special residents, from the VIPs to the staff.
By the way, very clever of Piner's to complete their positive and upbeat credo with the beautiful roses on their east side: stop and smell the roses for each day is a gift. Deepest thanks, Piner's.
Karen Pettigrew
Napa