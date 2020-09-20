One path to healing our Earth is peace

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If ever we needed a wake-up call to what's been happening to our environment, waking up on the morning of Sept. 9, to an ominous darkened, red sky certainly got our attention.

Anne Pentland in her prophetic letter to the editor on Sept. 4 (“We need leadership to support climate action”) succinctly covered why we need to pay attention. She wrote, "It is a parable for humanity. Our breathable atmosphere is only 5 miles deep around the earth.

“We have pumped more waste (in the form of greenhouse gases) into our environment than it can absorb gracefully. We continue to destroy the forests that could help absorb carbon dioxide. We see the effects of erratic weather patterns, drenching hurricanes and fierce fires." She goes on to say that "each one of us must take the lead in our own lives to support positive change in any way that we can.”

In my opinion, one way is described by the Dalai Lama. It is the practice of nonviolence. Simply said, it encompasses respect for each other, a concern about their well-being and is based on a sense of compassion for all living things.