One path to healing our Earth is peace

If ever we needed a wake-up call to what's been happening to our environment, waking up on the morning of Sept. 9, to an ominous darkened, red sky certainly got our attention.
Anne Pentland in her prophetic letter to the editor on Sept. 4 (“We need leadership to support climate action”) succinctly covered why we need to pay attention. She wrote, "It is a parable for humanity. Our breathable atmosphere is only 5 miles deep around the earth.
“We have pumped more waste (in the form of greenhouse gases) into our environment than it can absorb gracefully. We continue to destroy the forests that could help absorb carbon dioxide. We see the effects of erratic weather patterns, drenching hurricanes and fierce fires." She goes on to say that "each one of us must take the lead in our own lives to support positive change in any way that we can.”
In my opinion, one way is described by the Dalai Lama. It is the practice of nonviolence. Simply said, it encompasses respect for each other, a concern about their well-being and is based on a sense of compassion for all living things.
He says "it also has to do with ecology, the environment and our relations with all the other living beings with whom we share the planet.”
Because peace is such a basic desire in any language, six years ago an international campaign called Pace e Bene (Peace and Well Being) was started and has grown in numbers all over the world.
Napa has participated in the campaign from its inception and will again be holding a vigil of nonviolence/peace on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 2-4 p.m. on the four corners of Soscol Avenue and Third Street.
We'll be easily able to maintain the distance of more than 6 feet from each corner and, of course, masks are required.
Everyone is welcome to come, and handmade signs are encouraged but not essential.
Teresa Cahill
Napa
