Open letter from Napa city manager to our employees and community

Although unsustainable in the long-term, these operational budget reductions and position vacancies provide us with a temporary solution to achieve a balanced budget and offset the significant reduction in revenue we are experiencing. It’s because of these efforts I am glad to announce: unless we experience additional unplanned decreases of revenue from our budget, we will avoid any impacts to employees through concessions or layoffs this fiscal year.

As we move forward, our focus will shift to the development of the FY 2021/22 budget and how we can begin addressing the unsustainable level of staff vacancies and operational budget cuts, as well as the need to address outstanding liabilities such as facility maintenance, employee pension liability, and community priorities.

I don’t say all this to scare you or dampen your spirits, but rather to offer an open look at where we are as a city. While we may not have all the answers right now, we deeply value transparency with our residents and staff, evidenced by our recent award for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association. We will continue to be open and honest about our financial situation as we know more and our fiscal future is clearer. For now, visit our updated budget webpage that outlines exactly where our projected budgets are falling short and what the city is doing to address these deficits.