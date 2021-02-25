Open letter to Gavin Newsom

Two incredibly difficult months later, all of the residents received their second vaccinations. Even with an abundance of caution to allow the vaccine to “take full effect” that should mean reopening their dining room on Feb. 24. This is now an entirely vaccinated group of seniors who are continuing to suffer devastating physical and mental health impacts from this confinement.

When asked how soon the dining rooms would be reopened the Napa County Health Department, replied recently, “... we are on track to enter the State’s less restrictive red tier, which means congregate dining facilities would be able to serve indoors again at 25% capacity. We are hopeful that a move to the red tier will occur in the coming weeks but the State will need to approve it based on current metrics.”

Governor: Why countless “weeks" more? Why 25% capacity? We are talking about a dining room for an entirely vaccinated group of people who live in the same building and share the same air. Are you unable to immediately adapt to current conditions and address this critically urgent need?

Dining room time is the most important social connection time for senior living communities and a critically important part of their lives. This is when they must walk down corridors getting physical exercise and then see their friends and connect.