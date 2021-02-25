Open letter to Gavin Newsom

I write on behalf of my parents and the roughly 65 residents of an independent senior living community located in St. Helena.
These elderly citizens are living in one building, in separate apartments, and as of last week, all received their second COVID vaccinations.
Despite this seemingly great news, Governor Newsom continues to ignore pleas to allow them out of their apartments. They continue to be locked out of their dining room and confined to their apartments for all meals. This is one building where residents share a common ventilation system, breathing the same air every day. Theirs is not a unique situation in St. Helena. Countless senior living communities all over the state are in the same situation.
This particular senior independent living community has an enviable and stellar record of keeping its residents safe during this pandemic. They adapted heroically both to the lockdown measures as well as to the subsequent temporary easing when they implemented staggered dining room meal times, constant cleaning, etc., thereby managing to keep their residents COVID-19-free to date.
Last December, with heightened fears of new COVID-19 waves, you locked down these residents again. Difficult albeit understandable call given their vulnerable age group, however, with the hope and promise that vaccines would be quickly forthcoming and their lives would improve.
Two incredibly difficult months later, all of the residents received their second vaccinations. Even with an abundance of caution to allow the vaccine to “take full effect” that should mean reopening their dining room on Feb. 24. This is now an entirely vaccinated group of seniors who are continuing to suffer devastating physical and mental health impacts from this confinement.
When asked how soon the dining rooms would be reopened the Napa County Health Department, replied recently, “... we are on track to enter the State’s less restrictive red tier, which means congregate dining facilities would be able to serve indoors again at 25% capacity. We are hopeful that a move to the red tier will occur in the coming weeks but the State will need to approve it based on current metrics.”
Governor: Why countless “weeks" more? Why 25% capacity? We are talking about a dining room for an entirely vaccinated group of people who live in the same building and share the same air. Are you unable to immediately adapt to current conditions and address this critically urgent need?
Dining room time is the most important social connection time for senior living communities and a critically important part of their lives. This is when they must walk down corridors getting physical exercise and then see their friends and connect.
Governor, you clearly understand the importance of connecting over mealtimes. Recall your own “early dinner” connecting with a couple dozen of your friends and lobbyists at The French Laundry just down the road, albeit regrettably, none of you were vaccinated at the time.
Shared dining time is more critical for senior residents who have no other social outlet. All of their community social activities are also suspended by your own orders.
My own parents experienced a devastating spiral into depression and weakened physical strength. Instability and falls have occurred resulting in their serious overall health declines — a direct result of this ongoing confinement. They are not alone. Outside private caregivers who aid many residents all report the same heartbreaking impact these lockdowns have had on their clients. Not having the impetus to daily walk down to the dining room and to engage in regular visits with friends and neighbors has caused undeniable serious health declines.
Every moment this continues, the quality of life for these seniors worsens.
When contacted, the city of St. Helena and Napa County Health department leaders only offer platitudes about caring and all point the finger to the state with a "nothing we can do” response.
Waiting for countless more weeks and then merely 25% capacity is unacceptable.
Direct inquiries to your office, Gov Newsom, have gone without any response.
You not identifying and adapting policy to address the horrendous toll this is taking on our senior family members is indefensible.
You are actively causing harm to your now fully vaccinated senior citizens. Open their dining rooms and social activities today in St. Helena and statewide.
We are begging you to release our elderly loved ones from their confinements and allow them to try to regain their physical strength and rebuild friendships critical to their mental and physical health.
Governor, get out your favorite executive order pen and open their dining rooms now. Waiting even another moment is indefensible and cruel.
Rhonda Huff
St. Helena