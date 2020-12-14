Open letter to Joe Biden: Eat, drink, poop and pee

After 84 years of wondering what makes the world go around, universally, I’ve worked it down to just four elements that connect us all: eat, drink, poop and pee.

Yes, those are the bodily functions that we all share and they offer these important points for your presidential consideration:

1. Remember our basic humanity at all times. We all belong to the same tribe — more important than any political divisions. Take away the money, the fancy homes, clothes and assumed status and we stand naked; always dependent upon performing these lifelong functions. No superiority here.

2. Respect the effort made by each of us to rise above our basic needs and instincts to make life fuller, richer and more encompassing for our families. Work is hard and demanding. It deserves respect and reward for all who strive to move ahead. Even those of us who fail to achieve our desired goals.

3. Offer programs and solutions to our many political and societal needs that have a common focus; not just the demanding elites and pampered followers you will inherit. Rise above the expected chaos and noise from outside your administration and find your pulse.