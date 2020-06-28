Open letter to Robert Plummer, Napa Chief of Police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Chief Plummer: I am excited about the prospect of change as this country has been broken for so very long. Perhaps we have been and will always be broken as it seems it is our human nature to be so. Resiliency and hope also seem to be in our nature. It is in that spirit that I write to you.

I am supportive of your willingness to be open to new ways of running things and of your working “to dismantle generations of inequity.” I don’t have a master plan or great vision, though I think it is important to measure performance based on what we want the community to be and not on what we don’t want to see in the community.

I confess I do not know what your performance measures are, so I cannot critique them. Also, I have so much privilege because of the color of my skin, I don’t know all the ways and to what extent institutionalized racism manifests itself daily in Napa. It is clear however, that it does and that the system is biased in my favor, and that isn’t right.

I want to encourage you. This is just such a unique period of time where we are able to see things from so many different perspectives having had so much of the community’s “business as usual” interrupted due to COVID-19 and sheltering in place.