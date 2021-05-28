We, the undersigned, present this open letter to the county of Napa to express our full faith and confidence in Napa County CEO Minh Tran, his leadership for Napa County and demonstrate our support for the superior work he continues to do for Napa County.

Since coming to Napa in 2009, CEO Tran has consistently maintained a reputation of distinction at the county for the thoughtful, strategic and steady way that he approaches the work of the county and has maintained a distinguished record of delivering results. Nowhere has this been more exhibited and tested than Tran’s handling of crises that have struck Napa County, such as wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout each crisis, the leadership and guidance that Tran provided to the county and public at large was second to none. Moreover, Tran not only provides model guidance to the county of Napa, but to the community at large. He has built a bridge between the county and the community successfully engaging community members to become active in the work the county undertakes. He remains consistently accessible and is widely respected among civic leaders, industry leaders, and residents alike.