Open up the businesses

Hooray for Fume restaurant owners for trying to take care of their business and their employees by attempting to stay open against the city, county, and state shutdown. It’s too bad all the restaurants in the valley didn’t get together and all open. I doubt all of them would be shut down.

It’s pretty obvious what Gavin Newsom and his circle of socialists have done is not working. All they have done is shut down the fifth largest economy in the world, bankrupted many businesses, cost millions of people their jobs and their savings and for what? The virus numbers for infections and deaths have skyrocketed since the “stay at home order” was issued.

It’s pretty obvious to everyone except Newsom this is not working. It didn’t work earlier in the year and it’s not working now. Isn’t that the definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result?

Newsom has more excuses than a degenerate gambler to his bookie. This virus isn’t going away till everyone gets vaccinated. You can’t tell me that you can shop at Walmart, Target, Lucky’s, Safeway and that’s okay but if you sit down six feet away at a restaurant that’s a problem. Please.