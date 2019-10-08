It's that time of the year to think about children around the world and packing a shoebox filled with toys, personal items, school supplies, hygiene items and other items.
Drop-off dates for filled shoeboxes are as follows: Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, from 3-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Location is Napa Valley Community Church, 4149 Linda Vista Ave. Napa.
For delivery of shoeboxes, go to the parking lot of the church on Merlot Drive. Park in back and someone will help you bring in your shoeboxes.
Please remember that due to customs issues, we cannot include any liquids including toothpaste and candy of any kind.
If you would like more information on this great mission, please go to samaritanspurse.org.
Please include a donation of $9 to cover shipping and other costs. You can go online to do this and then discover the destination of your shoebox.
If you have questions or wish to help at the drop off center or need a shoe box or two, please contact me at sjburroughs1@yahoo.com or call me at (707) 259-1373. Many blessing to all.
Shirley Fore
Napa