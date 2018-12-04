Operation Christmas Child was a success here in the Napa Valley thanks to everyone packing shoe boxes. We went over the collection from last year.
We collected 1,614 boxes here in the Napa Valley and that will put a lot of smiles on children's faces. Napa Valley Community Church, 4149 Linda Vista Ave. Napa, drop-off center location for the entire Napa County welcomes anyone who would like to help next year, have a suggestion on how to do better, or make a comment, please contact me.
I would love to answer questions or share our goals for next year: sjburroughs1@yahoo.com or call 707-259-1373. Thanks, Napa County.
Shirley Fore
Napa