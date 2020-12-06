Operation: With Love From Home needs help from Napa

Operation: With Love From HomeOperation: With Love From Home, a.k.a. OWLFH, is a Napa-based grassroots volunteer organization born in 2007 from the heart of a mother of a Marine deployed in Iraq, after discovering that others in her son’s unit were not receiving support from home. This mom and her co-workers happily took up the cause, assembling care packages, and spreading the love.
To date, OWLFH has deployed nearly 20,000 boxes of love to the brave men and women who protect our freedoms and way of life.
Three times a year, OWLFH assembles care packages containing donated items that are delivered to deployed troops in harm’s way. These care packages are sometimes the only correspondence that service members receive, and they serve as a tangible reminder of our love, respect and gratitude for their sacrifice.
As the mother of a U.S. military service member, I see firsthand that our service members’ needs are greater now than ever. And that is why even COVID-19 will not delay the OWLFH volunteers from the goal of sending out 750 care packages over the holiday season. We will be conducting our package assembly (non-public, following public health procedures due to COVID-19) on Dec. 12.
Your help is requested because the pandemic has disrupted the traditional channels for procuring donations.
Top 5 most needed items:
- Beef jerky (6 oz bags or smaller);
- Handy wipes (travel size);
- Magazines (various interests)/DVDs;
- Travel size shampoo, conditioner, soap and lotion;
- Monetary donations for postage (go to website) It costs $15.05 per package.
The drop-off location is Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa
Monetary donations can be made at operationwithlovefromhome.org. OWHFL is a 501(3)C non-profit Tax ID# 47-3711788.
Follow us on Facebook: facebook/operationwithlovefromhome.
On behalf of my son who is on active duty in the U.S. Army, I want to thank our Napa Valley community for its past and continued support of our men and women in uniform.
God bless our troops.
Christine Matulich
Volunteer and Sponsor
