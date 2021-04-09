Opioid prescribing in America, has it changed?

Most people prescribed pain medication do not understand the risk for addiction. Pain medication is typically prescribed for short-term use, unless for chronic pain. However, the physical and psychological dependence becomes too much to manage, and more Americans are also prescribed benzodiazepines, sedatives, anti-depressants, and other drugs that increase the risk of overdose. In 2018, one in five Americans had an opioid prescription filled.

Additionally, more opioids were being prescribed in rural America. Between 2014 and 2017, the percentage of patients prescribed an opioid was higher in rural areas than in urban settings. In 2017, 14 rural counties were among the 15 counties with the highest opioid prescribing rates.

More Americans are moving away from large urban centers to rural areas for various reasons, and prescribing rates have followed. Between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2018, the number of prescriptions per 100 primary care patients decreased by 73.7%. However, regionally things are much different than what is happening nationally and could be what is driving the ongoing issue with overdose deaths. In 2018, Kentucky had one of the highest opioid prescribing rates at 79.5 per 100 persons, yet the overdose rate was 23.4 per 100,000 persons. West Virginia had a prescribing rate of 69.3 per 100 persons and an overdose rate of 42.4 per 100,000 persons.