Oppose the latest Walt Ranch plan

For many of us who live in Napa County and have observed the steady erosion of our environment due to the proliferation of more vineyards and wineries, the hue and cry of "when is enough, enough?" has increased substantially over recent months. The effects of changing climate conditions, a severe drought, weakening water resources and relentless wildfires have irrevocably changed life as we once knew it in this beautiful valley.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors, charged with being stewards of our land and natural resources, have time and again provided their "rubber-stamp" of approval for further invasion into our hillside watersheds and oak woodlands. By their complicit approval of the conversion of oak woodlands situated in our watersheds into more vineyards and larger wineries, the county's decisions have unwittingly strained sustainability of our natural resources nearly beyond the breaking point.
In 2008, Walt Ranch began its unrelenting march for approval of the destruction of 507 acres of oak woodlands near the residential community of Circle Oaks. Water resources were supposedly tested and determined capable of sustaining the burden of the proposed new vineyard. The only well pumping test ever done for this project in 2009, did not include the closest well which provides 100% of the water to the community of Circle Oaks. The capacity of the shared aquifer, because of its geological volcanic nature is impossible to determine. Despite the lack of inclusion of Circle Oak's well in the pumping test, the results were considered "good enough" to demonstrate adequate water supplies for both the proposed vineyard and the community of nearly 200 households.
Walt's experts determined that 35" of rainfall is needed to recharge the aquifer to sustain well levels. Rainfall has reduced to 25" average rate in recent years.
Initially, the project called for bulldozing and burning more than 28,616 trees. After protests, administrative hearings and lawsuits, it was downsized to 316 acres impacted for planting of 209 acres of vineyards with estimated loss of over 14,000 trees, being mostly oaks indigenous to Napa County.
Five groups filed appeals against the approval of Walt Ranch following approval by Napa County in December 2016. Circle Oaks Homes Association and Water District filed suit to protect its water supply, roads and infrastructure. The Living Rivers Council, Sierra Club and Center for Biodiversity (CBD) sought to protect environmentally sensitive species of flora and fauna, as well as watersheds and oak woodlands.
Only CBD's argument gained traction before the Court of Appeals citing improper mitigation of Green House Gases (GHG) which were inevitable from a project of this magnitude. Walt was tasked to present appropriate mitigation measures for the 27,528 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent which would be released by burning the trees on site.
In 2017 and 2020, Napa County experienced devastating wildfires, reportedly burning 50% of Napa County, and 97% of Walt Ranch. The extent trees are burned are unknown, as Napa County hasn't required Walt Ranch to provide this information. Mature oak trees are resilient to destruction by fire.
Walt Ranch has taken the position that it should not be held accountable for the carbon release from the removal of the trees. In their May 5, 2021 letter to Director David Morrison, they offer their solution: to commit 124 acres into a conservation easement on the property (project approval required conservation of 248 acres) and to plant either 16,790 Oak seedlings or double that amount of if no one appeals the Director's Decision.
While Walt's offer to compromise with the county appears generous, it is, in fact disingenuous. Why? Walt was already required to conserve 248 acres of oak woodlands. Secondly, the science and the math does not support mitigation of GHG by use of Napa County's standard for oak tree mitigation, by replacing full-grown Oak trees with Oak seedlings, typically on a 2-to-1 basis.
A small oak seedling will take over 50 years to meaningfully contribute to the carbon sequestration process. When a mature oak tree is lost, it not only loses the ability to provide further carbon sequestration; its disposal releases all of the carbon that it has sequestered in its lifetime.
Climate change is upon us and can no longer be denied. Napa County's policies for oak tree mitigation are unrealistic, impractical and do not serve the purposes for which they were intended. Furthermore, approval of the final hurdle faced by Walt Ranch before this vineyard conversion project begins immeasurable environmental destruction that will impact us now and into future generations.
Please send written comments opposing this project to Director Morrison before Oct. 1, 2021 at david.morrison@countyofnapa.org or by mailing to David Morrison, Director, Napa County Planning, Building & Environmental Services, 1195 Third Street, Napa, CA 94558.
Sue Wagner
Napa