Oppose the latest Walt Ranch plan

For many of us who live in Napa County and have observed the steady erosion of our environment due to the proliferation of more vineyards and wineries, the hue and cry of "when is enough, enough?" has increased substantially over recent months. The effects of changing climate conditions, a severe drought, weakening water resources and relentless wildfires have irrevocably changed life as we once knew it in this beautiful valley.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors, charged with being stewards of our land and natural resources, have time and again provided their "rubber-stamp" of approval for further invasion into our hillside watersheds and oak woodlands. By their complicit approval of the conversion of oak woodlands situated in our watersheds into more vineyards and larger wineries, the county's decisions have unwittingly strained sustainability of our natural resources nearly beyond the breaking point.