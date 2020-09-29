Opposing Prop. 15

Prop. 15 revenue distribution to schools is pennies on the dollar after first ensuring bureaucrats, the state general fund, and local governments get their take. Student and teacher come last. Proponent’s claims otherwise contradict their own ballot language.

Regressive and disingenuous, Prop. 15 erases 40-plus years of equitable tax treatment by seeking to divide and conquer. It keeps Prop. 13 protections on homes — supporters acknowledge homes are next — but not small business, not farmers. It attacks small and minority-owned businesses just as it attacks large corporations raising their property taxes to market every three years, just as in pre-Prop. 13 years. It says it exempts farmers — except everything they need to farm including their barns, vineyards, orchards, water, even currently exempt solar panels and fire safety equipment. Napa’s farmers are trapped. Corporations are moving out of state. You can’t move Napa’s vineyards.