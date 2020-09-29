Opposing Prop. 15

By opposing the largest property tax increase in California history; the environmentally and economically destructive Prop. 15, I join former speaker of the assembly Willie Brown, the California NAACP, organizations representing Hispanic, Black, American-Indian, Asian, and handicapped small businesses owners, as well as all the farmers and veterans who oppose this attack on their increasingly uphill battle making real their California dreams.
I cannot support heaping upon the little guy, another barrier to self-sufficiency in the state where tech companies hide their income overseas. A state already rated 46th for business outlook and 37th in K-12 educational outcome, despite rating #1 in total K-12 spending. Per Gov. Newsom’s 2019-2020 budget, guaranteed school spending will continue its decade long annual increase. The 2019 -2020 estimate is $2.8 billion. Approximately half of which is spent in the classroom. The classroom continues being relegated to the bottom of tax receipt revenue by Prop. 15.
Prop. 15 revenue distribution to schools is pennies on the dollar after first ensuring bureaucrats, the state general fund, and local governments get their take. Student and teacher come last. Proponent’s claims otherwise contradict their own ballot language.
Regressive and disingenuous, Prop. 15 erases 40-plus years of equitable tax treatment by seeking to divide and conquer. It keeps Prop. 13 protections on homes — supporters acknowledge homes are next — but not small business, not farmers. It attacks small and minority-owned businesses just as it attacks large corporations raising their property taxes to market every three years, just as in pre-Prop. 13 years. It says it exempts farmers — except everything they need to farm including their barns, vineyards, orchards, water, even currently exempt solar panels and fire safety equipment. Napa’s farmers are trapped. Corporations are moving out of state. You can’t move Napa’s vineyards.
I cannot support going back to the days of families losing their livelihood upon opening the dreaded property tax bill and seeing a 100% reassesment. Farms giving way to environmentally destructive urban sprawl just because the crushed farmer cannot pay an unjust increase of his taxes to reflect “highest and best use,” meaning “highest-and- best-paved-over use.”
I urge you all to vote against this biased and environmentally damaging proposition that only delivers pennies on the dollar to teacher and student. Vote no on Prop. 15.
Tom Gamble
Napa
