On March 25, the legislative subcommittee of the Napa County Board of Supervisors was kind enough to listen to comments about a bill introduced by Congressman Garamendi.
HR 864 is proposed legislation regarding wildlife conservation and anti-trafficking, which is self-sustaining a adds no expense to taxpayers.
I learned about it from Jason Kishineff, who is running for the House of Representatives against Mike Thompson. Jason expressed his support for this bill, which is not surprising, given his championing of environmental and social causes. He differentiated himself from his more conservative opponent in this instance, stating that Thompson has supported “trophy “ hunting. He pursues a progressive agenda and refuses big money, although he welcomes small donations, volunteers and votes.
There are other familiar faces at the meetings. James Hinton, who was most recently a candidate for Napa City Council, serves as Napa’s gadfly, ruffling feathers to provoke thought and implement change. I always appreciate his interesting and well informed slant on the issues.
Amy Martenson, who served on the Napa Valley College Board, was instrumental in getting the city of Napa to ban glyphosates (Monsanto’s Roundup) due to the growing evidence linking it to cancer. It has been found in our wines, which increases the likelihood that it is also in our water and food. Monsanto has already created a new threat called Dicamba that must be addressed.
As Californians, we generally appreciate the fact that we live in an interdependent ecosystem that must be safeguarded from the greedy predators that place profit above life. I am truly grateful to the familiar faces, but we could use some new ones. Ordinary people can do extraordinary things. Get involve locally and nationally. Share your passions and concerns. Together we can make a better world.
Donna Laba
Napa