Ordinary people don't have a chance

I do not disagree with the Board of Supervisors' rejection of the Hard Six Winery project ( "Napa County supervisors nix remote winery near Calistoga," Feb. 12), but it strikes me that wealthy people with larger wineries can get anything they want.

The case that screams out at me, for example, is the Hall’s mega-vineyard project up from Monticello and Atlas Peak Roads east of Napa. It didn’t matter that thousands of trees would be cut down, affecting the microclimate of the Napa Valley, nor the excessive use of ground waters when wells of so many neighboring houses had dry wells, nor the fact that large trucks would be going in and out of dead end roads, nor the fact that thousands of Napans protested.